Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 566,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,264,000 after buying an additional 36,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the second quarter valued at $1,713,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the second quarter valued at $430,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 19.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,391 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 36.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TR opened at $34.57 on Monday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.88 and a 52 week high of $39.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

