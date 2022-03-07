Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Koninklijke DSM (RDSMY)

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS: RDSMY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/23/2022 – Koninklijke DSM was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/23/2022 – Koninklijke DSM had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from €192.00 ($215.73) to €193.00 ($216.85).

2/17/2022 – Koninklijke DSM had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from €205.00 ($230.34) to €182.00 ($204.49). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Koninklijke DSM had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from €205.00 ($230.34) to €190.00 ($213.48). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – Koninklijke DSM was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DSM N V ADR is involved in the Chemicals Industry. Their main focus is on base materials, performance materials, materials processing, base chemicals and fine chemicals and coating resins. They are also involved in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas deposits in the North Sea, as well as the licensing of chemical technology and know-how; in addition the company produces ingredients for bakery products. DSM is a world market leader in a number of products, including caprolactam, melamine and EPDM synthetic rubber. “

1/12/2022 – Koninklijke DSM was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

OTCMKTS:RDSMY opened at $44.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.11. The stock has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.74, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. Koninklijke DSM has a 1-year low of $41.26 and a 1-year high of $56.92.

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.