Millennium Management LLC Has $5.33 Million Stock Holdings in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 429,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,111 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $5,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Bel Fuse by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 583,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after buying an additional 216,358 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the third quarter valued at about $1,659,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse during the third quarter worth about $619,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Bel Fuse by 67.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 114,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 45,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse during the second quarter worth about $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $17.31 on Monday. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day moving average of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.47.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.61. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 10.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

