Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Stock Holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,950 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the third quarter worth $54,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 99.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 51,704.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 24,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter worth $69,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCO stock opened at $3.52 on Monday. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research raised Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

