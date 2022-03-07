Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 32,815 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $5,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,051,000. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,702,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 31.7% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,579,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,253,000 after acquiring an additional 379,860 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,666,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 450,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,171,000 after buying an additional 251,255 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAKE. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $36.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.42 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.77. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.48.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business had revenue of $776.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Profile (Get Rating)

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.