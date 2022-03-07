Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Stake in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in 1st Source by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in 1st Source in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in 1st Source in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 1st Source in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in 1st Source by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.14 per share, for a total transaction of $94,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.69 per share, with a total value of $48,690.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRCE shares. StockNews.com lowered 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of 1st Source stock opened at $47.90 on Monday. 1st Source Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 33.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that 1st Source Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 26.44%.

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

