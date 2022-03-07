Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Receives $71.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SHEL shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Shell in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company.

Get Shell alerts:

NYSE SHEL opened at $49.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.35. Shell has a one year low of $48.27 and a one year high of $56.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

Shell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.