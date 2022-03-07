Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 6,413 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Ameren were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 45,966.9% during the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,219,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,227 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Ameren by 86.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,368,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,968 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ameren by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,993,000 after buying an additional 458,665 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Ameren by 189.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 411,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,331,000 after buying an additional 269,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Ameren by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,884,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,626,000 after buying an additional 268,911 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AEE opened at $89.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $71.31 and a 52 week high of $90.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.94 and a 200 day moving average of $85.79.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.29%.

A number of research firms have commented on AEE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.57.

In related news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $2,330,067.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,171 shares of company stock worth $8,490,103 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

