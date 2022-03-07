Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74,757 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 147,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 93,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

EXTR opened at $10.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.94. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.01.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 115.23% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXTR. TheStreet cut Extreme Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 64,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $901,297.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,195 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,498 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

