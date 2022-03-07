Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $449,000 Position in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its holdings in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 69,519 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Compugen were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CGEN. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Compugen during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Compugen by 91.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 54,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Compugen by 2,074.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 359,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 343,435 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Compugen by 192.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 109,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Compugen by 11.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. 57.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CGEN opened at $2.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $199.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.40. Compugen Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $9.61.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

CGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Compugen from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Compugen from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

