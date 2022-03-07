Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 3,525 Shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Landec were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Landec by 16.0% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 290,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Landec during the third quarter valued at about $370,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Landec by 16.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landec by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landec by 6.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Landec news, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 8,000 shares of Landec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.39 per share, with a total value of $83,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 90,128 shares of Landec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $938,232.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Landec stock opened at $11.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $346.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.07. Landec Co. has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $12.88.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Landec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

