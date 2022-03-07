Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $437,000 Stock Holdings in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90,061 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Hudson Technologies were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 253.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Shares of HDSN stock opened at $4.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.90. The company has a market cap of $189.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.25. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.89.

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing, and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.