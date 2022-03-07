-$1.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the lowest is ($1.18). SpringWorks Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.62) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 72.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.98) to ($3.29). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($4.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.99) to ($3.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SpringWorks Therapeutics.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.42). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWTX. Zacks Investment Research cut SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWTX. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1,850.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 407,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,258,000 after purchasing an additional 386,626 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,514,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,861,000 after buying an additional 374,608 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 105.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 645,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,952,000 after buying an additional 331,862 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 693,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,993,000 after buying an additional 325,706 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 650,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,313,000 after buying an additional 314,311 shares during the period.

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $49.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.79 and a 200-day moving average of $64.48. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $47.05 and a 52 week high of $89.75.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

