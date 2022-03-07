Head to Head Review: Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) & Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH)

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) and Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Boston Omaha and Invitation Homes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Omaha $45.74 million 18.07 -$4.81 million $3.22 8.68 Invitation Homes $2.00 billion 11.93 $261.42 million $0.45 87.11

Invitation Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Boston Omaha. Boston Omaha is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Invitation Homes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Omaha and Invitation Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Omaha 160.26% 18.11% 11.39% Invitation Homes 13.08% 2.85% 1.46%

Volatility and Risk

Boston Omaha has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invitation Homes has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Boston Omaha and Invitation Homes, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Omaha 0 0 0 0 N/A Invitation Homes 0 2 12 1 2.93

Invitation Homes has a consensus price target of $46.82, indicating a potential upside of 19.44%. Given Invitation Homes’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Invitation Homes is more favorable than Boston Omaha.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.1% of Boston Omaha shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of Invitation Homes shares are held by institutional investors. 32.0% of Boston Omaha shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Invitation Homes shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Invitation Homes beats Boston Omaha on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Boston Omaha Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals. The company was founded on August 10, 2009 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Invitation Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invitation Homes, Inc. engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

