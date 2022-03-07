MML Investors Services LLC Sells 7,992 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,471 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,992 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 123.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SAN shares. StockNews.com lowered Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Banco Santander from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.71) price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

NYSE:SAN opened at $2.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90. Banco Santander, S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $4.38.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

