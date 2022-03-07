Millennium Management LLC Buys New Holdings in SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 313,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,496,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,402,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

SOPH stock opened at $11.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.67. SOPHiA Genetics SA has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80.

SOPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SOPHiA Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SOPHiA Genetics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SOPHiA Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

SOPHiA Genetics Company Profile

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

