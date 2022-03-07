Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Deluxe from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE DLX opened at $32.36 on Thursday. Deluxe has a twelve month low of $28.08 and a twelve month high of $48.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $570.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.57 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 33.13%. Deluxe’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Deluxe by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Deluxe by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,926,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,414,000 after purchasing an additional 234,420 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Deluxe by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Deluxe by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 14,168 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Deluxe by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,237,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,736,000 after acquiring an additional 123,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

