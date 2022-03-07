Citadel Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Athlon Acquisition were worth $5,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Athlon Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Athlon Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its position in Athlon Acquisition by 57.7% in the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Athlon Acquisition by 16.4% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 103,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 14,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Athlon Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWET opened at $9.76 on Monday. Athlon Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $9.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.74.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

