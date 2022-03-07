Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMEOV. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth $316,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth $8,169,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth $17,613,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth $1,410,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,285,000.

Shares of Vimeo stock opened at $52.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

