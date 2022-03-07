Morgan Stanley Cuts Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Price Target to $22.00

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearwater Analytics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.70.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.56. Clearwater Analytics has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.46.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 2,765 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $47,475.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 343,384 shares of company stock worth $5,991,917 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 21.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.