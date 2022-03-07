Morgan Stanley Cuts Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Price Target to $22.00

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearwater Analytics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.70.
Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.56. Clearwater Analytics has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.46.
In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 2,765 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $47,475.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 343,384 shares of company stock worth $5,991,917 over the last ninety days.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 21.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Clearwater Analytics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.
