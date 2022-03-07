MML Investors Services LLC Sells 3,924 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,924 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 22,940.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in ChampionX during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 2,124.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 10.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 30.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.
CHX stock opened at $21.37 on Monday. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $30.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 2.99.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.
ChampionX Company Profile (Get Rating)
ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.
