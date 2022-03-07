MML Investors Services LLC Has $185,000 Holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 19,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000.

NASDAQ:SRET opened at $8.81 on Monday. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $10.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%.

