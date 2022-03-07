MML Investors Services LLC Purchases Shares of 8,385 H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in H&R Block by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 38.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 181,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 50,221 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 46.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 203,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 64,887 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 22.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HRB opened at $25.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.33. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $26.51.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $158.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 22.84% and a negative return on equity of 665.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

