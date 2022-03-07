Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 26,902 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 26,902 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Alphatec by 496.3% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 951,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,597,000 after buying an additional 791,819 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Alphatec by 2,528.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 784,048 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,558,000 after purchasing an additional 754,221 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,016,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Alphatec by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,890,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,964,000 after purchasing an additional 392,810 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Alphatec by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 684,204 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 363,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $11.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $19.36.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 112.54% and a negative net margin of 59.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATEC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

In related news, SVP Scott Lish sold 4,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $45,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Hochberg acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $54,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,860 shares of company stock worth $337,376 over the last three months. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

