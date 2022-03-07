Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 58,336 Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 58,336 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 632.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 229,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 198,327 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $692,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,230,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,761 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

METC has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ramaco Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Ramaco Resources stock opened at $18.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.21. The stock has a market cap of $812.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.11. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 21.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 49.45%.

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

