Barclays Lowers Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target to $6.00

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

KGC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $8.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.88.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $5.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.79. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

