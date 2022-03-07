Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,977 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,589,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,553,000 after buying an additional 759,134 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,045,000 after buying an additional 3,556,457 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,307,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,977,000 after buying an additional 133,244 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,062,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,160,000 after buying an additional 2,354,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3,313.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,884,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,676 shares during the last quarter. 20.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. DZ Bank raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $57.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.64. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $64.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $178.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 410.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.46.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,378.67%.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

