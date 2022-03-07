Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,319 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Titan Machinery by 1.1% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 141,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 274.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 9.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 7.8% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 48,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period. 76.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TITN opened at $28.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.98. Titan Machinery Inc. has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $38.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.10 million, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.61.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Titan Machinery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Titan Machinery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

