Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) Stock Holdings Increased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Get Rating) by 235.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,753 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $6,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,323,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 197,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period.

Shares of IDLV opened at $30.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.51. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $32.50.

