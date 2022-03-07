Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,983 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Grain Co Continental sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $20,112,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total value of $24,784,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,061,050 shares of company stock worth $110,113,573 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $108.32 on Monday. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $71.73 and a 1-year high of $109.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.62. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.34%.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

