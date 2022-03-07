Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) PT Raised to $55.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

PLAN has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Anaplan from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on Anaplan from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Anaplan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.71.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $49.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.97. Anaplan has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $70.25.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.57%. The firm had revenue of $162.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $39,059.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,170 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $460,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,724 shares of company stock valued at $6,435,667 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 2nd quarter worth about $516,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,055,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,563,000 after acquiring an additional 380,448 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Anaplan by 4.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 735,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,196,000 after buying an additional 31,849 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Anaplan by 5.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 109,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,047,000 after buying an additional 6,067 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

