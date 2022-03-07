Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE – Get Rating) by 402.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Ferro were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FOE. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Ferro by 21.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 196,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 34,136 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ferro by 411.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,608,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,827 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ferro by 17.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 272,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Ferro during the third quarter worth about $2,123,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Ferro by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 665,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

NYSE:FOE opened at $21.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average is $21.26. Ferro Co. has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $22.10.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Ferro had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ferro Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Ferro Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

