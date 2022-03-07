Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) CEO Sells $120,603.04 in Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) CEO R Dirk Allison sold 1,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $120,603.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
R Dirk Allison also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 25th, R Dirk Allison sold 1,911 shares of Addus HomeCare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $134,859.27.
ADUS opened at $81.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12 month low of $68.57 and a 12 month high of $112.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.22.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,627,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,655,000 after buying an additional 66,485 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 65,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 570.1% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 770,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,648,000 after buying an additional 655,548 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADUS. StockNews.com upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.
Addus HomeCare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.
