Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) CEO Sells $120,603.04 in Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) CEO R Dirk Allison sold 1,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $120,603.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

R Dirk Allison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, R Dirk Allison sold 1,911 shares of Addus HomeCare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $134,859.27.

ADUS opened at $81.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12 month low of $68.57 and a 12 month high of $112.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.22.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $224.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.22 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,627,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,655,000 after buying an additional 66,485 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 65,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 570.1% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 770,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,648,000 after buying an additional 655,548 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADUS. StockNews.com upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

