Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Director Buys $2,202,532.60 in Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) Director Thilo Schroeder acquired 116,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.94 per share, with a total value of $2,202,532.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Thilo Schroeder acquired 56,300 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.69 per share, with a total value of $995,947.00.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Thilo Schroeder acquired 300,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $13,500,000.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Thilo Schroeder acquired 400,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $6,800,000.00.

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock opened at $17.31 on Monday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $50.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average is $26.37.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 587.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. Analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVMD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RVMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

