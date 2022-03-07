Insider Selling: HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) CFO Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total transaction of $163,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Marie Myers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 17th, Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $168,435.00.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $36.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.17. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth about $2,486,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 43,355 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 12,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HPQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

