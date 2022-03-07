California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Andersons worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 33.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 21,385 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 0.6% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 564,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Andersons by 104,210.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Andersons by 8.3% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,002,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,901,000 after acquiring an additional 76,914 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Andersons by 4.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 18,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $726,916.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 905 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $36,236.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,330 shares of company stock valued at $4,104,089 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

ANDE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Andersons from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Andersons has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

ANDE opened at $48.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.63. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $48.44.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.56. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Andersons’s payout ratio is presently 23.45%.

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

