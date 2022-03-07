California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 548 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BHE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $80,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $25.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.89. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $32.56. The firm has a market cap of $899.31 million, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.00%.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

