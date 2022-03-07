Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JWN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nordstrom from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen raised their price target on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded Nordstrom from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $24.26 on Thursday. Nordstrom has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.73.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,512,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,422,000 after buying an additional 2,088,891 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 4,449,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $117,690,000 after buying an additional 577,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,313,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,564,000 after buying an additional 146,877 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,421,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $125,142,000 after buying an additional 630,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,948,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,000,000 after buying an additional 711,193 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

