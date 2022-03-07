Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JWN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nordstrom from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen raised their price target on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded Nordstrom from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.67.
Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $24.26 on Thursday. Nordstrom has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.73.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,512,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,422,000 after buying an additional 2,088,891 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 4,449,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $117,690,000 after buying an additional 577,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,313,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,564,000 after buying an additional 146,877 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,421,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $125,142,000 after buying an additional 630,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,948,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,000,000 after buying an additional 711,193 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Nordstrom (Get Rating)
Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nordstrom (JWN)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.