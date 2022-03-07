CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 369,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,360 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $9,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 13.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 101,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 12,374 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth about $2,712,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 113.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,822,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,689,000 after acquiring an additional 969,280 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 246.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 119,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 85,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 47.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,022,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,586,000 after acquiring an additional 652,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.85.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $28.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.70. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 17.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 30.09%.

About CenterPoint Energy (Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

