SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmartFinancial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $25.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.83. SmartFinancial has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $28.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $36.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SmartFinancial will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SmartFinancial by 4.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,037,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,808,000 after purchasing an additional 45,460 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,689 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 516,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 30,767 shares during the period. 48.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

