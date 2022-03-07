Short Interest in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Drops By 29.3%

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the January 31st total of 85,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
APWC opened at $1.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of telecommunications, power cable, and wire products. It operates through the following segments: North Asia, Thailand, and Rest of the World Region. The company was founded on September 19, 1996 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.
