Short Interest in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Drops By 29.3%

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the January 31st total of 85,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

APWC opened at $1.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.11% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of telecommunications, power cable, and wire products. It operates through the following segments: North Asia, Thailand, and Rest of the World Region. The company was founded on September 19, 1996 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

