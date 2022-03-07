Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) Short Interest Up 61.5% in February

Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 61.5% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,190,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $8,874,000. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 873,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,615,000 after buying an additional 157,932 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition by 289.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 869,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,575,000 after buying an additional 646,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $7,301,000. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha Capital Acquisition alerts:

ASPC stock opened at $9.88 on Monday. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.87.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.