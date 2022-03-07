Analysts Expect Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Will Announce Earnings of $2.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.56 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Three analysts have provided estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.72. Dollar General reported earnings per share of $2.62 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full year earnings of $10.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.90 to $10.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $11.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dollar General.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dollar General from $251.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.79.

DG stock opened at $210.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $240.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $194,769.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,781,000 after acquiring an additional 104,939 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 9.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 996,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,713,000 after acquiring an additional 85,026 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.5% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 77,420.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 33,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dollar General (DG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.