Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.00.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of FULC opened at $13.03 on Thursday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $33.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average is $19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.70.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.15. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 421.89% and a negative return on equity of 51.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 113.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.