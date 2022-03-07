Analysts Anticipate Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) to Post -$1.03 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Protara Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.84). Protara Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.52) to ($3.91). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.83) to ($2.32). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Protara Therapeutics.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Protara Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TARA opened at $4.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $48.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.81. Protara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $18.86.

In other Protara Therapeutics news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 36,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $239,651.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 74,797 shares of company stock valued at $451,876. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 1,217.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

