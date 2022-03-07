Morgan Stanley Sells 312,111 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 454,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312,111 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in AZEK were worth $16,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 517,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 569.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in AZEK by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AZEK news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $649,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vernon J. Nagel bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $152,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 27,100 shares of company stock worth $821,173 and have sold 75,000 shares worth $3,211,250. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZEK opened at $26.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.05. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.27 and a 12 month high of $51.32.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.70 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AZEK. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised shares of AZEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of AZEK from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.70.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

