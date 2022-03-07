UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UMH. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 47,692.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,825,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,808,000 after buying an additional 1,821,864 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after buying an additional 1,035,919 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,179,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,079,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 300.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 333,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after purchasing an additional 250,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $24.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.95. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 33.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UMH. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.90.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $98,940.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 129 shares of company stock worth $2,995 in the last 90 days. 10.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

