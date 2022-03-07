California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.43 Million Stake in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the third quarter worth about $1,773,000. Towle & Co. raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 72.6% during the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,937,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,643,000 after purchasing an additional 814,750 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the third quarter worth about $6,207,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the third quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 90.3% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 20,451 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tenneco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

TEN stock opened at $18.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.00. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 2.46. Tenneco Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $22.75.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). Tenneco had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 141.02%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenneco Profile (Get Rating)

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

