California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,031 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 130.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 20.5% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 103,840.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,394 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DCOM stock opened at $33.32 on Monday. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.08 and a 12 month high of $38.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.62.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.67%.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 11,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $382,165.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,279 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,801. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

