Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock Position Lessened by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Morphic were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MORF. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 256.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,462,000 after purchasing an additional 620,326 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Morphic in the third quarter worth $12,142,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 902.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,706,000 after purchasing an additional 154,260 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 9.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,590,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,063,000 after purchasing an additional 136,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 37.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,339,000 after purchasing an additional 116,888 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morphic alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MORF. Zacks Investment Research cut Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Morphic in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Morphic from $102.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BTIG Research started coverage on Morphic in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Morphic from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morphic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.40.

Shares of Morphic stock opened at $38.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.05. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.31. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.88 and a 1 year high of $71.09.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 27.23% and a negative net margin of 482.71%. Research analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Morphic (Get Rating)

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.